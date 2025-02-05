Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 128,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 96,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of C$62.23 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.52.

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

