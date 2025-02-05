Casino Stocks To Watch Today – February 04th

DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from operating casinos, resorts, and other gambling-related businesses. Investment in casino stocks allows individuals to take a stake in the performance of these companies and the broader gambling industry. The value of casino stocks can fluctuate based on factors such as gaming revenue, economic conditions, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $40.48. 4,847,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,329,939. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of -45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.62. 685,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,207. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $284.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.07.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 993,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,636. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38.

