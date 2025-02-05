Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Shares Down 23.2% – What’s Next?

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 23.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.22. 172,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 443% from the average session volume of 31,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Century Lithium Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29.

About Century Lithium

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

