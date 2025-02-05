Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Shares Down 23.2% – What’s Next?

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 23.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.22. 172,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 443% from the average session volume of 31,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Century Lithium Trading Down 4.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$35.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29.
About Century Lithium
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Century Lithium
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.