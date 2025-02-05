Chandler Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,850 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.2% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VWO opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

