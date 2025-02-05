Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of Country Club Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $153.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 67.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

