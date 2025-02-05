Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Martin Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,083 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.7% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 820,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,678,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 51,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $244.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $62.31.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Melius upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Melius Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 21,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $1,211,596.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,506.38. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $34,392.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,515.23. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,349,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

