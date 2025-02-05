CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Down 25% – Time to Sell?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 124,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 114,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 price target on CMC Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.
CMC Metals Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at CMC Metals
In other CMC Metals news, Director Kevin John Brewer bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 2,565,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,800 in the last ninety days. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CMC Metals Company Profile
CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.
