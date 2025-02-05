Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,588. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

