Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Shares Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.97 and last traded at $100.77. 57,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 23,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.08.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

