Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Craven House Capital Plc (LON:CRV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 35014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Craven House Capital Stock Down 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £9,650.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.06.

Craven House Capital Company Profile

Craven House Capital Plc operates as an investment company. It invests in or acquires portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets participating in the e-commerce sector. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital Plc in August 2011.

