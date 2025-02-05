Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Shares Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.06. 26,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 24,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.
Dai Nippon Printing Trading Down 2.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17.
Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile
Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.
