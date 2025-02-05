Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.15. 233,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 262,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Datasea Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.

Datasea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

Featured Articles

