Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.55, but opened at $71.08. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $70.92, with a volume of 386,202 shares.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.41.

Get Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.6505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $377,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.