Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.55, but opened at $71.08. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $70.92, with a volume of 386,202 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.41.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.6505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
