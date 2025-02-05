Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.53 and last traded at $23.77. 18,545,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 61,224,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.