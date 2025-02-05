Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.53 and last traded at $23.77. 18,545,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 61,224,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $2,794,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 46,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.