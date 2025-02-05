Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.250-3.540 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,299. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

