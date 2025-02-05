Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.250-3.540 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Dominion Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,299. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Dominion Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
