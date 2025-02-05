Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Trading Up 11.5% – Still a Buy?

Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €8.70 ($9.06) and last traded at €8.70 ($9.06). 20,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.80 ($8.13).
Dr. Hönle Stock Up 19.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.09, a PEG ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.45.
About Dr. Hönle
Dr. Hönle AG engages in the supply of industrial UV technologies and systems in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Adhesives, Equipment & Systems, and Glass & Lamps. The Adhesives segment provides industrial adhesives for applications, such as consumer electronics, automotive, optics and opto-electronics, medical technology, and glass processing.
