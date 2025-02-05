Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.