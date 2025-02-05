Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Announces Earnings Results

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 5.4 %

EQNR traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,585,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 35.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

