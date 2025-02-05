Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Announces Earnings Results

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.97%.
Equinor ASA Stock Down 5.4 %
EQNR traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,585,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83.
Equinor ASA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 35.89%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
