Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.55.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock traded down $4.06 on Wednesday, reaching $65.41. 5,806,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $62.29 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.52.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 77,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.01 per share, with a total value of $4,960,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 234,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,345. This represents a 49.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

