Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.60 and last traded at C$6.79, with a volume of 30759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.05.

Separately, Cormark lowered shares of Exco Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Exco Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07. The stock has a market cap of C$266.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Peter Schroers sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$90,120.00. Corporate insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

