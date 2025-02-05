Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.60 and last traded at C$6.79, with a volume of 30759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark lowered shares of Exco Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Exco Technologies
Exco Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %
Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer William Peter Schroers sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$90,120.00. Corporate insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.
About Exco Technologies
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exco Technologies
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.