Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGCO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.18. 24,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 8,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

About Financial Gravity Companies

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity Companies, Inc was founded in 2005 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

