Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading Up 10% – Time to Buy?

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) was up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 134,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 31,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Focus Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

