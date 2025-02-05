Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,916,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 220,365 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,082,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,592,892,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,694,403,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,765,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $841,966,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31,151.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $706,202,000 after buying an additional 2,311,721 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,406 shares of company stock worth $2,150,857 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.58.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $290.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.38.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

