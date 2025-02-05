Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the previous session’s volume of 255 shares.The stock last traded at $52.45 and had previously closed at $52.11.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
