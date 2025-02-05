Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.20 and last traded at C$11.91, with a volume of 6836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.30.

Goodfellow Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.71.

Goodfellow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.