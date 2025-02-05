GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Shares Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.13. Approximately 22,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 23,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

GreenPower Motor Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.