Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Trading 11.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) was up 11.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 193.85 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 190.60 ($2.38). Approximately 2,671,702 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 1,043,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.60 ($2.13).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GKP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.38) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 185 ($2.31) to GBX 200 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GKP

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Down 2.6 %

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £398.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6,126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 151.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 136.07.

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.