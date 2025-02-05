HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD)

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

Exodus Movement Stock Performance

Shares of Exodus Movement stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.01. 23,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,372. Exodus Movement has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $117.40.

About Exodus Movement

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

