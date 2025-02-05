HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD)

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.
Exodus Movement Stock Performance
Shares of Exodus Movement stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.01. 23,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,372. Exodus Movement has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $117.40.
About Exodus Movement
