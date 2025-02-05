HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.07 and last traded at C$4.08. Approximately 615,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 829,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.17.

HIVE Digital Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 4.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.77.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

