Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 204,315 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 91,859 shares.The stock last traded at $51.32 and had previously closed at $51.42.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $675.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
