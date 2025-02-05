Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 204,315 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 91,859 shares.The stock last traded at $51.32 and had previously closed at $51.42.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $675.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IUS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.