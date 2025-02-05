Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.00 and last traded at $79.06. Approximately 57,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 84,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $598.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

