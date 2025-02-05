IWG (LON:IWG) Shares Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 173.77 ($2.17). Approximately 1,600,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,454,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.80 ($2.14).

IWG Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,241.20, a PEG ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,782.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas Sutherland bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £60,800 ($76,009.50). Corporate insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

