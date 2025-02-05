Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 46.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $1,010.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,083.05 and its 200-day moving average is $959.36. The company has a market cap of $208.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total transaction of $2,934,046.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $43,740,630.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total transaction of $69,187.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,173.83. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,731 shares of company stock valued at $21,016,751. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.