JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Raised by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

