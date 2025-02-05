KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Trading Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.23 and last traded at $59.72. Approximately 8,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 134,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KB shares. StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

