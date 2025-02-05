Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP)

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCPGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Knightscope in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Knightscope Trading Up 4.7 %

KSCP stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. 121,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. Knightscope has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.32.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

