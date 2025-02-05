Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP)

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.56% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Knightscope in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on KSCP
Knightscope Trading Up 4.7 %
About Knightscope
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Knightscope
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.