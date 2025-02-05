Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Netflix by 7.4% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 68,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 87,425 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $994.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $909.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $784.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,008.00. The company has a market cap of $425.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This trade represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total transaction of $517,722.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,026 shares of company stock worth $267,211,135. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

