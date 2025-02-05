Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 420 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,630 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Osprey Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 392,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $113.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Prescient Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

