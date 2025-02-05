Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Zacks reports. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. Lucky Strike Entertainment updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Trading Down 0.5 %

LUCK traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. 161,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,646. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.77. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $15.47.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently -36.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Company Profile

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

