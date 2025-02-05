Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 77.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.15. 644,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,431. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $62.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. The business had revenue of $136.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

