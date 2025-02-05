Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Today – February 04th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Pfizer, and ServiceNow are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the production and manufacturing of goods. These companies typically operate in industries such as automotive, electronics, machinery, and consumer goods, with their stock value influenced by factors such as production efficiency, demand for products, and market competition. Investors often look to manufacturing stocks as a way to capitalize on economic growth and industrial trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $4.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,765,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,595,004. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $116.58 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.74 and its 200 day moving average is $186.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. 41,764,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,728,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $17.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,003.34. 1,015,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.90, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,083.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $959.36.

