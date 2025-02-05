Matthew David Feierstein Sells 2,888 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 2,888 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $28,908.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,209,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,120,168.07. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Wednesday, February 5th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,513 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $55,515.91.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 20,401 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $220,534.81.

On Monday, December 9th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,455 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $89,907.30.

On Friday, December 6th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 17,545 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $209,136.40.

EverCommerce Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 170,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,572. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $176.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.87 million. EverCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVCM

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 63,139 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 305.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 318,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.