MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 451402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
MediPharm Labs Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$26.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.
About MediPharm Labs
MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.
