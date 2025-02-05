Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $40.48 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $40,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,118,867,000 after buying an additional 226,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after purchasing an additional 502,845 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,753,828,000 after purchasing an additional 78,378 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.94, for a total value of $76,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,115.38. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,953.65. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,731 shares of company stock valued at $21,016,751 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $1,010.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.90, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,083.05 and a 200 day moving average of $959.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

