Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 495,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,983. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

