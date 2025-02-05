Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 7.74%.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 495,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,983. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45.
