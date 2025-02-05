Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Trading 4.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $325.20 and last traded at $323.02. Approximately 297,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 523,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

