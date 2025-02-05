Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Mondelez International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.900-2.900 EPS.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $53.28 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.53.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.