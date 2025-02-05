New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06, Zacks reports. New York Times had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.75%.
New York Times Stock Down 12.6 %
Shares of NYSE:NYT traded down $7.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.83. 2,972,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. New York Times has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $58.16.
New York Times Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About New York Times
The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.
