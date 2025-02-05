Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 472 ($5.90) and last traded at GBX 475 ($5.94). 337,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 140,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482 ($6.03).

Oakley Capital Investments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 82.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock has a market cap of £848.58 million, a P/E ratio of 962.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 494.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 501.35.

Insider Activity at Oakley Capital Investments

In related news, insider David Till purchased 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.24) per share, for a total transaction of £11,516.92 ($14,397.95). Also, insider Richard Lightowler acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.00) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($150,018.75). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 114,232 shares of company stock worth $56,611,384. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments (“OCI”) is a Specialist Fund Segment listed investment vehicle that provides shareholders with consistent long-term returns in excess of the FTSE All-Share by providing exposure to private equity returns, where value can be created through market growth, consolidation and performance improvement.

Through its investments in the Oakley Capital Funds, OCI enables shareholders to share in the growth and performance of a portfolio of European-based companies across Technology, Consumer, Education and Business Services sectors.

