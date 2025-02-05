Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.900-2.980 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 197.06%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

